Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 3 (PTI) The gender audit committee formed by the Kerala government submitted its report of Anganwadi textbooks to Women and Child Development (WCD) department minister Veena George here on Friday.

The five-member committee, headed by T K Anandi, handed over the report to the minister in the presence of Department Director T V Anupama IAS.

Also Read | Pandemic Consumers Turn to Top Quality Fish.

"The gender audit was conducted with the aim of developing gender awareness in children at an early age. The report was prepared by analyzing the Anganwadi theme chart, the children's workbook 'Anganapoomazha' and the teacher's assistant Anganathaimavu," the government said in a release.

The committee made recommendations for providing a learning experience for children at an early age, taking into account gender equality and equality. It also suggested changes in the areas of illustration, poetry and story in these study materials.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Married Woman Killed by Cousin After Failed Rape Attempt in Kanpur Dehat; Accused Arrested.

The government had earlier taken a decision to go for a gender audit of textbooks from the pre-primary to the university level, and revise them as required.

There are more than 33,000 Anganwadis across the state.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)