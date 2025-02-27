New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) Competition Commission of India (CCI) has notified amendments to its norms governing penalty recovery process in order to ensure more procedural clarity and effectiveness.

The revised regulations pertain to procedures for issuing demand notices and recovery certificates, provisions for timely payment, and steps for addressing defaults.

The Competition Commission of India (Manner of Recovery of Monetary Penalty) Regulations, 2025 have been notified.

"A demand notice issued under sub-regulation (1) shall provide a time period of not less than 60 (sixty) days from the date of receipt of order of the Commission as contained in the order of the Commission, to the enterprise or person concerned, to deposit the penalty in the manner specified in the said notice," as per a gazette notification dated February 25.

"Where the income-tax authority to which a reference under sub-regulation (1) has been made by the Commission initiates recovery proceedings, the recovery proceedings initiated by the Commission shall stand sine die deferred," the notification said.

The regulator can extend the time for payment of penalty or allow payment by instalments, provided an application is submitted by the entity concerned before the expiry of the due date.

The draft regulations were put out for public consultation late last year and comments were received from seven stakeholders. Subsequently, certain changes were made to the draft regulations, according to CCI.

Last year, CCI said the changes to the regulations were aimed to have procedural clarity and effectiveness in recovering penalties levied for violations of the Competition Act, 2002.

