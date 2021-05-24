Thane, May 24 (PTI) The Thane Municipal Corporation has been asked by the city's mayor to complete monsoon preparation works like storm water drain cleaning as well as flood and water-logging mitigation measures by May 31, officials said on Monday.

Mayor Naresh Mhaske visited several areas in the city and observed that, as on Monday, only 70 per cent of nullah cleaning works had been completed, they added.

