New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) IT company Comviva has bagged a partnership deal from Vietnam's second largest telecom operator VNPT Group on a revenue share basis, the company said on Thursday.

Under the arrangement, Comviva will deploy its MobiLytix marketing studio solution to deliver real-time, personalised and contextual communications for data monetisation.

"We are delighted to partner with Comviva and build a next generation digital customer experience platform for our customers. The cooperation is in the initial stage of implementation and is expected to go live in the fourth quarter of 2022. We hope that our partnership with Comviva shall empower us to derive insights and deepen personalised services to customers," VNPT Group deputy general director Dien Hy Ngo said in a statement.

Comviva will also equip VNPT Group with its AI (Artifial Intelligence) workbench and data science solution that offers pre-built machine learning models to accelerate time to launch services and solutions in the market.

The partnership has also involved COMIT Corporation who is Vietnamese overall solution partner for this engagement.

Comviva executive vice president and chief operating officer for customer value solutions Amit Sanyal said: "Comviva will help to increase customer average revenue per user and to take corrective actions to improve customer retention. The solution will improve customer engagement, while growing revenue for VNPT."

"Mobiltyx-enabled automation will reduce marketing costs to drive return on investment with a rich user-friendly graphic user interface and simple dashboards," Sanyal said.

