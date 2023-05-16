Mangaluru, May 16 (PTI) Former minister and senior Congress leader B Ramanath Rai, who lost from the Bantwal seat in Dakshina Kannada district, on Tuesday said he will now stay away from electoral politics and actively participate in party activities.

Rai, who was defeated by BJP candidate Rajesh Naik for the second time from the segment, told reporters here that the party has suffered a setback in the district. However, the people of Karnataka have offered huge support to the Congress to form the next government.

The setback to the party in DK should not deter party workers and they should strive hard for the victory of party candidates in the local body elections and Lok Sabha elections to be held next year, Rai said.

Rai said he will introspect on the defeat from Bantwal for the second time though he got more votes than last time. The party is supreme and he will accept any responsibility given to him by the party, he said.

He said the Congress will fulfil all the guarantees which have been promised to the people of the state. The party will get a huge majority in the Lok Sabha elections, he asserted.

During his campaign itself, Rai had announced that this will be the last election he would contest.

