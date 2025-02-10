New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) Continental Petroleums on Monday posted a net profit of Rs 1.41 crore in the December quarter.

Operating income on a standalone basis increased to Rs 29.22 crore during the quarter as against Rs 9.16 crore same period last year, a company statement said.

According to the statement, Continental Petroleums registered 90.54 per cent growth in standalone net profit to Rs 1.41 crore for the third quarter, up from Rs 0.74 crore same period last year on the back of a steady demand and increased share of high-margin value added products.

Earnings per share increased to Rs 2.53, as against Rs 1.33 a year ago.

Madan Lal Khandelwal, Chairman and Managing director, CPL, said, "Common treatment disposal/incineration facility (CTDF) has substantially contributed to our bottomline while the EPC vertical has significantly contributed to both the topline and bottomline of the company."

Continental Petroleums Ltd (CPL) is one of the leading manufacturers of industrial Lubricants & Greases in India.

