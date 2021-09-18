Mumbai, Sep 18 (PTI) Continental Tires has expanded its retail network in Gujarat with the launch of two new in Surat, the company said on Saturday.

The new Conti Premium Drive Stores spread over 800 and 2000 sq feet, respectively, will offer an exhaustive Continental range of products, including the newly-launched CC6, UC6 and AX6 range, along with the latest technologies and equipment in tyre services, it said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: 25-Year-Old Man Stabbed to Death By Relative In Busy Market Area of Moradabad District.

Apart from retailing Continental's wide range of premium passenger vehicle tyres for cars and SUVs, the stores also host a workshop equipped with the latest machinery and technologies to handle all tyre and vehicle-related services, it said.

The premium tyre maker said its new generation6 Passenger tyres, which are engineered in Germany and made in India, are designed specifically for Indian road conditions and usage.

Also Read | This Company Has Been Changing Lives and Leading the Way in Recruiting & Servicing Clientele.

"As part of Continental's continuing endeavour to partner closely with our dealers and to strengthen our brand connect with our consumers in Gujarat; we are very enthusiastic about presenting two new stores,” said Rajnish Kochgave, head of sales and marketing, PLT division at Continental India.

Gujarat is a significant market for the company and these launches ensure that its increases its footprint in the city, he said.

Continental has more than 200 Image Stores in India, with over 25 brand stores in Gujarat.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)