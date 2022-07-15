New Delhi, Jul 15 (PTI) Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah will be the chief guest at National Conference of Agricultural Rural Development Banks (ARDBs) to be held in the national capital on Saturday.

The National Cooperative Agriculture & Rural Development Banks' Federation Ltd. (NAFCARD) is organising the National Conference of ARDBs – 2022 at the NCUI Auditorium, New Delhi on Saturday, the ministry said in a statement.

The Conference culminates the sectoral programmes of ARDBs, including public contact programme at ground level as part of celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

In order to give proper impetus to the cooperative sector, the union government had created the Ministry of Cooperation in July 2021. Amit Shah was given the charge of the newly formed ministry.

"There is immense potential for development and empowerment of farmers, agriculture and rural areas of the country in the cooperative sector. That is why under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the union government is empowering the cooperative sector with the mantra of 'Sahakar Se Samriddhi'," the statement said.

The technical session of the conference will deliberate on the roadmap for revival of ARDBs and finalise recommendations for submitting them to the government.

