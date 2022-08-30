New Delhi, Aug 30 (PTI) The government has decided to establish a cooperative honey project at Vaikunth Mehta National Institute of Cooperative Management (VAMNICOM), Pune.

Addressing a workshop on strengthening export potential of honey, Additional Secretary in union agriculture ministry Abhilaksh Likhi said efforts should be made under National Beekeeping and Honey Mission (NBHM) involving all stakeholders to empower small and marginal bee keeping farmers and help them generate remunerative income.

Also Read | Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate Launching on September 19, 2022.

Likhi also launched bee wax products manufactured by Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) during the workshop, an official statement said.

Under the central scheme, formation of 10,000 FPOs, around 100 FPOs of beekeepers and honey producers have been allotted to cooperatives TRIFED, NAFED and National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) to implement activities under NBHM.

Also Read | Android 14 Beta Likely To Be Launched in April 2023.

An online 'Madhukranti' portal is in place to maintain traceability records of honey and other beehive products.

Later, Likhi reviewed the various activities undertaken at ICAR-Directorate of Floricultural Research, Pune. He also discussed the five-year work plan for expansion of area and production of floriculture in cooperation with state governments.

He stressed on the involvement of small and marginal farmers with the aim of ensuring remunerative incomes to them.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)