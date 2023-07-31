Thane, Jul 31 (PTI) A 32-year-old police constable in Thane district on Monday tried to end his life allegedly over frequent quarrels at home, an official said.

He consumed poison and is currently under treatment in a nearby hospital, the official said.

No offence has been registered as of now and a probe is underway, the MFC police station official said.

