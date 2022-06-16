Erode(TN), Jun 16 (PTI) The Judicial Magistrate here on Thursday allowed police one-day custody of the ovum (egg) broker who is one among those who forced a 16-year old girl to sell her eggs to various infertility hospitals.

Also Read | Bitcoin Price Forecast: Will World's Number One Cryptocurrency Drop to $12,000?.

The Magistrate granted one-day custody on a request by the police.

Also Read | Realme C30 India Launch on June 20, 2022; Teased on Flipkart.

On Thursday, all those arrested in connection with the case were produced before the Judicial Magistrate seeking remand extension which was granted.

Also, based on a request by the police, the Magistrate granted one-day police custody of the ovum broker Malathy.

The issue came to light after the girl escaped from the trio (mother Indirani, her paramour Syed Ali and woman broker Malathy) and narrated the ordeal to her relatives in Salem.

Subsequently, a complaint was lodged with the police, and four people were arrested, including John, who was involved in manipulating the minor girl's Aadhaar card.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)