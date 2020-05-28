Latest News | Cottonseed Oil Cake Futures Rise on Fresh Bets

New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) Cottonseed oil cake prices on Thursday increased by Rs 7 to Rs 1,997 per quintal in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions driven by firm spot demand.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake for delivery in June traded up by Rs 7, or 0.35 per cent, to Rs 1,997 per quintal with an open interest of 36,410 lots.

Similarly, cottonseed oil cake July contracts traded higher by Rs 2, or 0.1 per cent, to Rs 2,022 per quintal with an open interest of 13,460 lots.

Marketmen said raising of positions by participants amid a rising demand from cattle-feed makers mainly influenced cottonseed oil cake prices here.

