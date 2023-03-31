New Delhi, Mar 31 (PTI) To take India's growth to the next level, the country needs more women in leadership roles, Hero Enterprise chairman Sunil Kant Munjal said on Friday.

Speaking at the 39th annual session of FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO), the apex body of businesswomen in the country, he noted that the country needs more action and less conversation on the ground for empowering women.

Also Read | What is Impact Player Rule in IPL? Know All About BCCI's New Substitute Player Feature in Indian Premier League Ahead of 2023 Season.

"Women are the much smarter half of the population and are inherent multi-taskers and excel in everything they do. To take India's growth to the next horizon we need to have more women in leadership," he stated.

Elaborating further he said that in order to succeed, women need to innovate, adapt and inspire in order to succeed in the current dynamic business environment.

Also Read | Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month: Medanta Hospital in Gurugram Exhibits First of Its Kind 3D Walkthrough Colon Structure To Teach Timely Intervention.

He also sought more support for startups, digital learning, community transportation, healthcare, women empowerment and education.

"We have women working in our organisations but still more needs to be done for them. Let's continue to inspire and support them for they are the harbingers of change and the key to building a better nation," Munjal said.

India is the world's engine of growth but a lot needs to be done for gender parity as it is an economic imperative, he stated.

FLO was established in 1983, as a division of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).

As an all-India organisation for women, FLO has chapters in Mumbai, Chennai, Coimbatore, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Guwahati and Kolkata with its head office in Delhi.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)