Mysuru (Karnataka), Feb 18 (PTI) A couple allegedly died by suicide by hanging near a water tank at Vijaynagar Ground in the city on Tuesday morning due to financial distress linked to online betting, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Jobi Antony and his wife Sharmila.

The incident comes a day after Jobi's elder brother Joshi Antony died by suicide by hanging in the Mysuru South police station limits, police said.

According to the police, Jobi and Joshi were twins. Before ending his life on Monday, Joshi recorded a video alleging that his brother, Jobi, and his wife, Sharmila, had taken loans amounting to up to Rs 80 lakh for online betting.

Due to the non-repayment of the loan, the moneylenders were allegedly harassing Joshi and their sister, Mary, as Jobi and Sharmila had stayed at their place for a few months, a senior police officer said, citing preliminary investigation.

After the post-mortem, the bodies will be handed over to the family, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.

