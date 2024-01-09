Etawah (UP), Jan 9 (PTI) A couple was killed with a shovel here early Tuesday, police said.

The bodies of Asha Ram Rajput (55) and his wife Baby (50) were found inside their house in Naglaputh Udhanpura village in the Ikdil area of Etawah district, they said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Verma said a blood-stained shovel was found in the verandah of the house.

Prima facie, it appears that the assailants used the shovel to hack the couple to death, he said.

According to the officer, Baby was Rajput's second wife with whom he lived in Delhi. He had come to the village around 15 days back to sell a plot of land that he owned.

Following the incident, Rajput's first wife, son and daughter-in-law, who lived in the village, have gone missing and a search has been launched to trace them, police said.

