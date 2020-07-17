Hyderabad, Jul 17 (PTI): Ikea India (part of the Ingka Group) will be temporarily closing its outlet here from Saturday to implement additional safety measures in view of current COVID-19 pandemic, the Swedish furniture maker said on Friday.

"In light of the current COVID-19 situation, we are temporarily closing IKEA Hyderabad store to implement additional safety measures," Ikea tweeted.

The company also sent mails to customers about the temporary closure of the outlet without mentioning when it will reopen.

The company officials were not available for comment.

"In the light of the current COVID-19 situation and to strengthen the safety and well-being of our customers and co- workers, we want to take all our experiences and learnings during the last weeks to further build a safer and an even better shopping experience in our store," the mail read,

In order to do this in a responsible way we will temporarily close IKEA Hyderabad store for our customers from Saturday 18th of July. We are aiming to re-open soon, to meet all our customers even stronger and in an inspiring manner," it added.

The mail further said its online store, however, will continue to remain open for shoppers.

The store recently said it started offering the Click & Collect service for free during the period that the store remains closed.PTI GDK SS

