Alappuzha (Kerala), Nov 3 (PTI) Senior CPI (M) leader and Lok Sabha MP, A M Arif on Thursday suffered minor injuries after his car collided with a truck at Cherthala here, police said.

Also Read | Good News For Employees, Wakefit.co Announces ‘No Questions Asked’ Wellness Leave Policy for Its Staff.

He was driving the car himself and nobody was with him in the vehicle when the mishap happened, they said.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission: Basic Pay To Be Increased? Here’s What Government Said About Minimum Wage Hike in 2018.

Arif was soon shifted to a nearby hospital and his health condition is stable as of now, police added.

Arif is the lone CPI(M) MP from the state in Lok Sabha.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)