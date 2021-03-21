Coimbatore, Mar 21 (PTI) CPI(M) MP P R Natrajan on Sunday took a dig at Makkal Neethi Maiam (MNM) chief and film actor Kamal Hassan, saying by not criticising the ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu and the BJP during his election campaign he was functioning like a 'B' team of the latter.

Taking on Hassan, who had criticised DMK MLA N Karthik and himself for not doing anything for Coimbatore, the MP said instead of criticising the AIADMK and BJP, which heads the NDA government at the Centre, for lack of infrastructure, the actor was targeting the CPI(M) and DMK, which proved that he was the 'B' team of the BJP.

There was no increase in the prices of petroleum products in the last 20 days, considering the elections in four states and the union territory of Puducherry, he said, adding this clearly showed that Centre wanted to gain votes from the general public, by not hiking the rates.

DMK MLA Karthik, on his part, said Haassan had no moral right to criticise the DMK as he was coming and meeting the public only during polls.PTI NVM SS

