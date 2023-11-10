Shimla, Nov 10 (PTI) BJP leader Jai Ram Thakur on Friday lauded the apex court's refusal to transfer the case related to appointment of chief parliamentary secretaries from high court to the Supreme Court.

The case stems from Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's appointing six MLAs – Sunder Singh Thakur, Mohan Lal Brakta, Ram Kumar, Sanjay Awasthi, Ashish Butail, and Kishori Lal — as chief parliamentary secretaries on February 8 this year.

The move has been challenged as unconstitutional in the state high court.

In a statement issued here, Thakur, a former state chief minister, alleged that the Congress government filed a plea in the SC only to prolong the matter.

The Leader of Opposition in the state assembly said the government "arbitrarily" made these appointments and it is now answerable to the court and to the people.

