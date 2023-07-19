Mumbai, Jul 19 (PTI) Largest rating agency Crisil, majority owned by the Wall Street-based S&P, Wednesday reported a 10 per cent growth in net income at Rs 150.6 crore for the second quarter ending June.

The city-based rater said standalone income from operations for the reporting quarter rose 15.3 per cent to Rs 771.0 crore and the consolidated income rose 12.1 per cent to Rs 788.8 crore.

The company also announced an interim dividend of Rs 8 per share.

Amish Mehta, the managing director & chief executive said the overall numbers were impacted during Q2, due to unfavourable foreign exchange movements compared to the same quarter last year.

Slowing global growth is expected to progressively weigh on domestic activity, he said, adding while domestic demand has been resilient so far, it can moderate later this fiscal as the full impact of rate hikes of the recent past manifests and the pent-up demand in contact-based services wanes.

