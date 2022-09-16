New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) CSB Bank on Friday said Pralay Mondal has been appointed as the regular Managing Director and CEO of the bank for three years following the RBI's nod.

Mondal was the interim MD and CEO of the bank previously.

He has been appointed as the regular MD and CEO pursuant to the approval received from the Reserve Bank of India on September 15, 2022, the bank said in a statement.

His appointment, approved by the bank's board on Thursday, is for a period of three years with effect from September 15, 2022.

Mondal had joined the bank as President (Retail, SME, Operations and IT) on September 23, 2020 and was appointed as Deputy Managing Director with effect from February 17, 2022.

He held the position of interim MD & CEO of the bank with effect from April 1, 2022 till date, in the absence of regular MD and CEO.

A career banker with 30 years of experience, Mondal has been working to enhance retail franchise distribution and branches of CSB Bank, among others.

Prior to joining CSB Bank, he was Executive Director & Head of Retail Banking at Axis Bank. He has previously worked with Yes Bank, HDFC Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, Wipro InfoTech and Colgate Palmolive.

His achievements include pioneering efforts in doorstep banking and direct sales, creating deep geography distribution, and building and scaling of retail businesses, among others.

