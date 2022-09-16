Kolkata, Sep 15: Bengaluru FC reached the final of the Durand Cup 2022 after beating Hyderabad FC 1-0 in the second semifinal of the competition at the Salt Lake Stadium, here on Thursday. An unfortunate own goal by Odei Onaindia (31') helped Bengaluru FC to reach the final as Hyderabad FC had no answer to the Blues' unshakeable defence led by Gurpreet Singh Sandhu who bedazzled their opponents with his astonishing saves to deny their each and every shot.https://www.latestly.com/agency-news/premier-league-liverpool-coach-john-achterberg-newcastle-head-of-performance-daniel-hodges-fined-banned-over-touchline-incident-4211168.html

