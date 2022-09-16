San Francisco: US-based chip maker Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset may have an ultra-high frequency variant. According to GSMArena. Qualcomm might launch two separate versions of the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Xiaomi India Paid Rs 4,663 Crore to Qualcomm As Royalty Remittance: Report.

The standard one will be business as usual, but there will also be a high-frequency iteration, which should push the clock speeds significantly higher.

Currently, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1's Prime core runs at 3.19 GHz, while the high-frequency option will offer at least 3.4-3.5 GHz. As per the report, some units will be capable of sustaining higher clock speeds, hence the ultra-high frequency version of the SoC.

The report also suggests that there is going to be a significant improvement in the GPU department. As per previous rumours, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will be based on TSMC's 4nm manufacturing process and it will power the iQOO 11, among a couple of dozen of other flagships.

