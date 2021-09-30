New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) Government promoted CSC SPV on Thursday said it will work in close coordination with Bharatnet custodian BBNL in connecting rural India with broadband network.

CSC at present has around 4 lakh common service centres that provide government services to people in rural India like Pradhan Mantri Aawaas Yojana, toilet scheme, farmers related policies, etc.

Also Read | Beware! This Kaun Banega Crorepati WhatsApp Lottery Scam Can Make You Lose All Your Money.

"CSC, which has a network of around 4 lakh VLEs (village level entrepreneurs) mainly serving rural India, has been providing various government services to the masses and maintenance of BharatNet rural broadband is one of them. We are working in close coordination with BBNL in connecting rural India with a robust broadband network," CSC said in a statement.

The government-promoted firm denied a report published in a national daily that it has made any proposal to buy any stake in BBNL.

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: Man Beaten to Death By Two Sons In Barmer District; Accused Arrested.

"We have not submitted any proposal to the government to buy stake in BBNL. It is factually incorrect....we deny it. CSC SPV has not submitted any proposal either to the Ministry of Telecom or the PMO as mentioned in a media report for purchase of stake in the BBNL," the statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)