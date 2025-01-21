Gurugram, Jan 21 (PTI) Restrictions were imposed on the entry of heavy and medium goods vehicles from entering Gurugram and Delhi as part of the traffic management for the Republic Day.

In an advisory, Gurugram traffic police said heavy and medium goods vehicles will not be allowed to enter Gurugram and Delhi from 5 pm on January 22 till 1.30 pm on January 23.

Similarly, heavy vehicles will not be allowed to enter the two cities from 5 pm on January 25 to 1.30 pm January 26.

In order to ensure smooth traffic flow, and to minimise inconvenience to road users, heavy vehicles will be diverted at different check points, DCP (traffic) Virender Vij said.

According to the advisory, heavy vehicles coming from the Jaipur side on NH-48 will be diverted at Pachgaon on KMP expressway.

Heavy vehicles from Gurugram will be diverted to alternate routes at various points, including Hero Honda Chowk, Shankar Chowk, Mehrauli border, Sohna, Pataudi and Farukhnagar. Vehicles going towards other districts or states will use KMP expressway, it said.

Milk, vegetables, fruits, fire brigade, ambulance, airport passenger's vehicles are not restricted, read the advisory.

