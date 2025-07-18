Noida, Jul 17 (PTI) Cyber criminals in the Gautam Buddha Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh allegedly cheated an engineer of Rs 75 lakh by luring him to earn huge profits by investing in the stock market, police said on Thursday.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber Crime) Preeti Yadav, an engineer living in Rajat Vihar Society in Sector 62, Noida, in a complaint lodged at the police station on Wednesday night, alleged that a person named Jaikumar called him and introduced himself as an expert in the stock market on May 2.

The complaint states that the accused lured him with two to three times the profit on investment and added him to a WhatsApp group.

