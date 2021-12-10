Mumbai, Dec 10 (PTI) Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, the country's largest full-service law firm, has announced the opening of its first overseas office in Singapore as a licensed foreign law practice offering Indian law expertise, including international arbitration.

The city-based law firm had recently entered the GIFT City in Gandhinagar and has six offices in the country.

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas Singapore will focus on delivering legal services across various practice areas and will be headed by Vivek Kathpalia as the chief executive and managing director, and Dipti Bedi as the director, it said.

The leading law firm aims to assist companies in Singapore, which has emerged as the favoured regional HQ jurisdiction for the whole of Asia, and in the region in navigating through the Indian legal and regulatory framework.

Initially it will focus on areas such as international arbitration, fintech, investment funds, corporate advisory, private equity, capital markets, banking and finance, technology and data protection, cross border insolvency and private clients.

Commenting on the development, Cyril Shroff, the managing partner of Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, said this is part of the firm's larger strategic view of Singapore as a thriving hub for Asia Pacific and also for the law firm's domestic and international clientele.

As the largest full-service law firm, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas employs over 850 lawyers and 150 partners across its six offices and the recently opened GIFT City branch.

