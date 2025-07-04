Chennai, Jul 4 (PTI) Danfoss India, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Denmark-based Danfoss Group, on Friday launched industrial refrigeration solution 'NeoCharge' that offers 50 per cent more cold room capacity, while reducing energy costs by up to 20 per cent.

The launch of the refrigeration solution comes in the backdrop of India increasing its production by 89 per cent to 18.4 million tonnes over the last decade and becoming the second largest producer of seafood in the world.

Dubbed as a 'game-changing industrial refrigeration solution', the initiative was launched at the ongoing Seafood Expo Bharat 2025 expo here organised by the Marine Products Export Development Authority on Friday.

Commenting on the launch, Danfoss India President Ravichandran Purushothaman in a release said, "India's seafood sector is undergoing a remarkable transformation with a strong focus on modernisation, sustainability, and export growth. At Danfoss, we are proud to support this journey by bringing world-class technologies to India while strengthening the 'Make in India' initiative through our localised manufacturing and innovation capabilities."

Under the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision, India aims to cross 20 million tonnes of seafood production by 2030 and exceed 40 million tonnes by 2047, alongside increasing its share of global seafood exports to over 8 per cent, he noted.

"These ambitious targets highlight the growing need for scalable, sustainable and energy-efficient cold chain infrastructure across the seafood value chain."

As the country strengthens its position as a global seafood export leader, reliable cold chain infrastructure becomes critical to maintaining product quality and safety.

By supporting greater efficiency and sustainability across the supply chain, Danfoss India is helping seafood businesses scale up confidently and contribute to India's growth as a trusted global seafood hub, the company said.

