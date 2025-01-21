New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) Dubai-based Danube Properties on Tuesday said it expects to sell homes worth over USD 3 billion during this year, of which around 25 per cent will be contributed by Indian customers.

Danube Properties on Tuesday opened its office at Gurugram to market properties in India. The new office, its sixth in India, was launched by Bollywood actor Malaika Arora.

Also Read | Republic Day Parade 2025 Ticket Price, Parade Timing, How To Book Tickets Online and Offline - Here's All You Need To Know.

"We sold properties (worth) around USD 3 billion last year. In 2025, we are expecting to achieve sale bookings to remain flat or marginal 5 per cent growth," Danube Properties Founder and Chairman Rizwan Sajan told PTI.

He said the company plans to launch 4-5 housing projects during the current year to meet rising demand.

Also Read | Republic Day 2025: Who Unfurls National Flag on R-Day? Who Is the Chief Guest? Who Are Special Guests? When Does Republic Day Parade Start? Get All Answers Here.

Danube Properties sells properties in a price range of Rs 1.5 crore to Rs 25 crore.

"Out of the total annual sales, around 25 per cent comes from Indian customers. This year also, we are expecting the same level of business from India," Rizwan said.

He advised Indians to buy homes in Dubai as there is a good capital appreciation and also around 8 per cent of rental yield.

Asked whether the company plans to enter Indian real estate, he said there is no immediate plan as there is a huge growth potential in the Dubai market.

Danube Properties has launched 34 projects since its inception. It has already delivered 16 projects.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)