Mangaluru, Oct 3 (PTI) The two-day Mangaluru Dasara celebration organised by Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) got off to a vibrant start at the airport on Monday.

Various cultural organisations showcased their talent at this two-day celebration at an open-air stage which was set up near the arrival gate.

Bhajans, dandiya dance, Yakshagana and the ubiquitous ‘pili vesha' (tiger dance) added to the unique flavour of the celebration presented for the stakeholders.

With the presentation, the airport team wanted to bring forth a wide variety of cultural experiences for passengers from all walks of life, a release from the MIA here said.

On Ayudha pooja day on Tuesday, the airport will present programmes including ‘pili nalike,' Bharatanatyam, semi-classical and filmy dance, the release said.

