Chennai, Mar 18 (PTI) Data Patterns India Pvt Ltd has handed over the indigenously made checkout system to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for its ambitious 'Gaganyaan' mission, the city-based company said on Thursday. The checkout system developed by Data Patterns would be utilised to carry out the health checks of all the cable harness assemblies used in the crew module of India's first human space flight programme.

ISRO's manned mission is scheduled to be launched in 2022-23 and as a prelude to it, the space agency has lined up the first unmanned mission in December 2021 and second unmanned mission in 2022-23, followed by human spaceflight demonstration.

In a statement, Data Patterns said the health checks of wiring harnesses such as high voltage insulation, continuity, isolation, current carrying capacity and other electrical parameters play a vital role in the safety of the crew module. The company has already supplied several vital equipment to ISRO, including a 14,000 point countdown checkout system for the second launch pad at Sriharikota, launch vehicle tracking radars, X and C Band weather radars. Data Patterns took up the challenge of delivering the 'Checkout System' within four months, considering the project requirements.

At a function held recently, Data Patterns CMD S Rangarajan handed over the 20,000 lines automatic cable harness tester for the Gaganyaan programme to ISRO, Human Space Flight Centre, ASTRE, Deputy Director, K Xavier Raja in the presence of Human Space Flight Centre Director S Unnikrishnan Nair and Project Director R Hutton, the statement added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)