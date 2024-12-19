Patna, Dec 19 (PTI) NHPC plans to invest Rs 5,500 crore in the renewable energy sector in Bihar, which holds an important position in India's transition journey, the company's CMD Raj Kumar Chaudhary said on Thursday.

However, a handholding of the state government will be essential from planning to implementation of the future project, he said, addressing the 'Bihar Business Connect 2024' summit here.

Bihar has made progress in the energy sector, and NHPC is serious about making huge investments in the state, Chaudhary said.

"In renewable energy, NHPC has written a letter to the state government, showing intention for investment of more than Rs 5,500 crore. We will be signing an MoU also with the state government for projects like solar power, floating solar and storage (projects)," he said.

Chaudhary said the state has an overall installed power generation capacity of around 9,500 MW of which 9,000 MW is thermal.

So, there is a lot of scope for investments in renewable energy projects with battery storage as it is extremely essential for the round-the-clock supply of green power, he added.

NHPC is already developing 18 MW, 50 MW and 300 MW of floating solar projects in Madhya Pradesh, Kerala and Odisha, Chaudhary said, adding that similar opportunities are available in Bihar where his company would like to invest.

Speaking further, the CMD sought the help of the state government in availing the central PSUs coming to invest in the state with approvals and acquisition of land for the projects.

He cited the example of SJVN where the company has been unable to get land for two of its renewable energy projects in Bihar.

"Of the 200 MW planned project, it has got land for only 75 MW. I request for a hand-holding from the state government for upcoming projects," the CMD said.

