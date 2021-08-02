New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) Essar Oil (UK) Ltd, the firm that owns and operates the Stanlow refinery in the UK, on Monday announced the appointment of Deepak Maheshwari as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Stanlow produces over 16 per cent of the UK's road transport fuels annually.

"Deepak joins EOUK, an important asset in the energy portfolio of Essar Global Fund, at a transformative juncture as it accelerates its transition to a 'low carbon energy provider' of the future," the firm said in a statement.

He replaces Mark Wilson who has quit the firm.

"As CEO, Deepak will work closely with the EOUK Board on the delivery of a number of strategic energy transition projects which are aimed at making Stanlow a green refinery to meet the post-carbon needs of a progressive UK," the statement said.

Amongst these are HyNet (a low carbon hydrogen energy and carbon capture project) which will transform the North West of England and North Wales into one of the world's first low carbon industrial clusters, together with the building of a biofuels business which will include production of both renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

With more than 25 years' senior leadership experience, across utilities, energy, and infrastructure sectors in Europe and Asia, Deepak will lead an experienced management team and further strengthen corporate governance within the ESG framework.

Most recently, Maheshwari was CFO and Head of Strategy at Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd, India's largest commercial multi-port operator.

He was previously CFO of Essar Energy.

EOUK Chairman, Prashant Ruia, said: "His immense corporate experience will prove invaluable during such an important period of growth for the company, which is aiming to be a leading player in the transition towards a sustainable society by delivering cleaner energy solutions."

Maheshwari said the UK's green economy continues to develop and flourish and the Board and he will work hard to ensure EOUK sits at the fulcrum of the UK's sustainable, low carbon future.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)