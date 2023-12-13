New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) The Congress' Delhi unit chief Arvinder Singh Lovely on Wednesday held a meeting with all former MLAs of the party and discussed the strategy for the upcoming elections.

The meeting discussed ways to strengthen the party organisation and decided to vigorously highlight the issues affecting the people by taking to the streets and through door-to-door interactions, sources said.

Also Read | UPSC CMS Exam Result 2023: Combined Medical Services Examination Marks of Recommended Candidates Released at upsc.gov.in, Know How To Check.

Lovely said that though the Congress high command will decide the political strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the party's Delhi unit will also focus on the 2025 assembly elections.

Former Delhi ministers Haroon Yusuf and Rajkumar Chauhan said the Congress will soon start a campaign to hoist party flags in every house with Lovely launching it from his own house.

Also Read | RBI Assistant Prelims Exam 2023 Results Likely To Be Declared Soon at opportunities.rbi.org.in, Know How To Check.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)