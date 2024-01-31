New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) A court here has summoned a doctor of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) accused of raping another doctor on the pretext of marriage, saying the evidence on record was "prima facie sufficient" to proceed with the case.

Metropolitan Magistrate Vijayshree Rathore was hearing the case against Dr Deepak Gupta, against whom Hauz Khas police station registered a case under Indian Penal Code sections 376 (rape), 377 (unnatural offences), 313 (causing miscarriage without woman's consent) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

"I have gone through the challan under Section 173 of Code of Criminal Procedure (report of police officer on completion of investigation) and annexed statements and documents...the material on record is prima facie sufficient to proceed with the case," the magistrate said.

"Accordingly, I take cognisance of the offence under sections 376, 377, 313, and 506 of the IPC against the accused," she added in an order dated January 23.

The court directed that Gupta be summoned on February 26 through the station house officer (SHO) concerned.

It, however, did not summon the accused's two sisters and brother, saying the marriage between Gupta and the complainant was not solemnised, that there were no specific allegations against them and there appeared no role of the trio in the commission of the alleged offences. According to the FIR, Gupta, a professor of neurosurgery at AIIMS, raped the complainant, also a doctor, on several occasions on the pretext of marriage. After performing a "sham marriage", he also forced the complainant to abort, it said.

