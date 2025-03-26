Latest News | Delhi Govt Directs Private Schools to Provide Free Uniforms, Books to EWS, DG, CWSN Students

Agency News PTI| Mar 26, 2025 11:08 PM IST
Latest News | Delhi Govt Directs Private Schools to Provide Free Uniforms, Books to EWS, DG, CWSN Students

New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) The Directorate of Education has directed private schools in Delhi to provide free uniforms, books and writing materials to students from economically weaker sections and disadvantaged groups, and those with special needs.

The directive came in response to complaints from parents and stakeholders who claimed that many private unaided schools failed to provide these essentials and instead demanded money, violating rules.

According to Rule 8 of the Delhi Right to Education Rules, 2011, and a Directorate of Education (DoE) notification dated December 30, 2013, all private unaided recognised schools are required to supply free books, uniforms and writing materials to students admitted from economically weaker sections (EWS), disadvantaged groups (DGs), and children with special needs (CWSN) categories, in accordance with the Right to Education Act, 2009.

The DoE said any school failing to comply with the directive would face action under the Delhi School Education Act and Rules, 1973, and the Right to Education Act.

District directors of education have been instructed to ensure compliance and take appropriate action on complaints.

The DoE has advised the district directors of education to ensure that no money was demanded from students under these categories for books, uniforms or writing materials.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

