New Delhi, Jul 10 (PTI) The Delhi government is planning to construct a 20-kilometre-long elevated road over the Munak Canal, connecting Inderlok to Bawana in northwest Delhi that would boost the city's transport infrastructure, officials said on Thursday.

The Munak Canal, a key water supply channel running through Haryana and Delhi, was originally built to reduce water loss in the Western Yamuna Canal and ensure efficient water transport to the capital.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, July 10, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Thursday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Now, it is being eyed as the base for a crucial elevated corridor aimed at decongesting roads and improving travel time across the region.

"This elevated corridor will benefit 18 assembly constituencies, two parliamentary constituencies, and 35 municipal wards. It will significantly improve transportation for a large population," said Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Verma.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for July 10, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The project will be executed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), while the PWD will oversee funding, land clearance, and local coordination. The estimated cost of the project is around Rs 3,000 crore, and construction is expected to take three years from the time work is awarded.

According to officials, a detailed project report (DPR) is being prepared and is expected to be completed within the next three months. Additionally, the Delhi government has applied for a no-objection certificate from the Haryana government to proceed, as the canal partially falls within Haryana's jurisdiction.

The elevated road will also connect to Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II), further strengthening Delhi's outer ring road network and easing access to the northern and western parts of the city.

The project was discussed in a high-level meeting in June, chaired by Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and attended by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)