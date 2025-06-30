New Delhi, Jun 30 (PTI) The government has revived long-pending consent process for Delhi's 25 industrial clusters, an official statement said on Monday.

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has resumed the processing of Consent to Establish (CTE) and Consent to Operate (CTO) applications for the notified industrial clusters across the national capital. These clusters were awaiting redevelopment approvals as per Master Plan of Delhi 2021 (MPD-2021), the statement read.

This long-pending environmental regulatory restart had been on hold since 2023. The move comes after the Industries Department conveyed that the new timelines for redevelopment are under active consideration by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), and redevelopment in industrial areas will be carried out accordingly, it said.

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa informed that this move will enable strict enforcement of environmental norms as well as the necessary redevelopment work.

"This is not just an administrative clearance -- it is a roadmap for cleaner, greener, and compliant industries in Delhi. With consent applications now being processed, we are ensuring that no industrial activity bypasses environmental checks. It is a significant milestone under our Environment Action Plan 2025," he said.

The DPCC will monitor adherence to pollution control norms including effluent and water treatment compliance, air and dust pollution control via modern suppression systems, plastic and e-waste management protocols and noise and hazardous waste regulation.

"Ensuring environmental compliance through redevelopment and consent mechanisms is not a one-time fix, it is an ongoing system of accountability," Sirsa added.

