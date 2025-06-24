New Delhi, Jun 24 (PTI) The Delhi government's Irrigation and Flood Control department (I&FC) has decided to hire a consultant to prepare a layout for the Najafgarh riverfront project.

Earlier in April, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, while inspecting projects to clean the Yamuna River and the Najafgarh drain, had directed officials to come up with the project to transform a piece of land into a recreational space.

Now the department has identified a 21 acre space located along Najafgarh drain near Vipin Garden in Dwarka and plans to transform it into a community recreational and social space.

There are 22 large drains, including Najafgarh and Shahdara, where desilting work is currently ongoing. The 57-km Najafgarh drain which was once the Sahibi River is the biggest polluter of Yamuna river.

According to the plan, a clean park, walking track, landscaping work, Chhat Ghat, vehicle parking lot and more facilities will be installed.

"The consultant will be required to carry out soil investigation, prepare architectural design, survey the area, and come up with a layout plan showing all the aspects of the project," an official said.

The Najafgarh riverfront project will also have an outdoor gymnasium, play area for children, and cricket playing area.

"As part of beautification work, fountains will be installed, proper illumination work will be done, and extensive tree and shrub plantation work will be carried out," the tender issued stated.

According to officials, the consultant will present a detailed project report in three months to the government, based on which further decisions will be taken.

Over the years the drain has become one of the biggest sources of pollution to the Yamuna river, that possesses a constant health hazard to the people living in its vicinity. It also causes water-logging in its catchment area due to its inability to carry water.

Officials said the drain has become an almost stagnant reservoir of silt, sewage, and sludge with tons of underwater solidified silt mounds.

