New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) The Delhi government will launch a dedicated bus service connecting the Supreme Court to High Court and Patiala House court on Friday, officials said.

The fully air-conditioned electric buses will start at 7am and will continue to run till 11 pm everyday. The onboard fare will be Rs 15. Any passenger including general public can avail the service, an official statement said.

This initiative comes to fruition after a meeting in August last year, where a group of lawyers presented a representation to Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot. Their request was for a specialized bus route with minimal stops, aiming to efficiently link all courts in Delhi.

"Direct bus routes would significantly reduce travel time for individuals visiting different courts, allowing them to spend more time on legal proceedings and other important matters. Also, promoting the use of public transport can help alleviate traffic congestion and reduce pollution levels in our city," Gahlot said.

In a related development, Gahlot inaugurated the new route 711A by flagging off a bus on Thursday from Old Nangal in Delhi Cantonment.

The new route will serve commuters by connecting Uttam Nagar Terminal to Sarai Kale Khan, covering various important locations along the way. The newly introduced bus route is expected to benefit a large number of commuters from Janakpuri, Tilak Pul, Jeevan Park, Dabri Crossing, Janak Cinema, Desu colony, Sagarpur, Old Nangal and Kirbi Place, making their daily travel more and accessible, said a statement.

