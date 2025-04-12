New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) The Delhi government is working on a single window system to facilitate investors under the ease of doing business policy and it is likely to be ready for use by June, officials said on Saturday.

The portal will serve as a single window for clearances needed from 12 departments, apart from extending other facilities to the businessmen seeking to invest in Delhi, they said.

The single window system will be a medium for information dissemination to the investors and deal with the issues of various clearances, licenses and certificates required for setting up and operating business enterprises.

The Beta version of the SWS was launched in September 2024. The portal has successfully onboarded 59 services of 13 stakeholder departments.

"The second phase of the development of the system is nearing completion with five additional departments expected to complete integration of their application programming interface (API) with the SWS portal by mid-May," said an Industry department officer.

The single window facility will ensure faster clearances of investors' applications, boosting ease of doing business in Delhi, officials said.

It is intended to streamline pre-operation approvals, reduce compliance, promote sector-specific reforms, shorten project timelines and enhance ease of starting and doing business in Delhi, they added.

So far, 37 services from seven departments namely labour, MCD, Delhi Pollution Control Committee, weights and measures, DJB, power discoms, industries among others were onboarded on the SWS portal.

22 services of five more departments -- drug control, trade and taxes, excise, entertainment and luxury tax, DSIIDC and GSDL-- were being onboarded in the second phase, officials said.

After going fully live, the portal will allow the investors and entrepreneurs to fill up, upload documents and submit the application form online with the possibility of fee payment being made online as well. It will also have an online application status tracking system, they said.

It's other features will be receiving notifications at critical stages of application processing, application and query submission, application approval or rejection at various levels- through SMS and emails, they said.

It will enable the investors to apply for multiple clearances and approvals from different departments on a single platform rather than applying individually.

Also, all onboarded departments will be bound to deliver the requested clearances or services within the stipulated timeline as prescribed in the Public Service Guarantee Act.

The development of the SWS facility and its launch were delayed due to various reasons, including assembly polls early this year, but now the work is on to make it fully live for the users within the next two months, added the Industries department officer.

