New Delhi, Mar 22 (PTI) A 65-year-old man was stabbed to death, and five others were injured in a clash between two families over a dispute in northwest Delhi's Patthar Wala Baag, police said on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Radhe Shyam, police said, adding that he has two sons Kamal (35) and Gautam (25).

Also Read | Punjab Holi Bumper Lottery Result 2025 Out: Know Prize Money, How To Check Punjab Lottery Results Online at punjabstatelotteries.gov.in.

Kamal's son (8) had a fight with the children of the other family, whose members Irshad (20) and Jamal (53) also allegedly started quarrelling with Kamal and Gautam, he added.

The altercation escalated into a physical fight, leading to multiple stabbings.

Also Read | India Post GDS Results 2025 Out: Gramin Dak Sevak Merit List Released at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in, Know Steps To Check.

Shyam was critically wounded and succumbed at Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital. The injured--Irshad, Kamal, Gautam and Jamal--are undergoing treatment, he said.

Authorities ruled out any communal angle, calling it a personal dispute that turned violent. The body has been sent for postmortem at BJRM Hospital, and legal proceedings are underway.

A case of murder and attempt to murder has been registered at Bharat Nagar Police Station, with further investigation ongoing.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)