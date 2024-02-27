New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) A 44-year-old man was seriously injured in a scuffle that broke out between two families in east Delhi's Mandawali area over the disposal of a child's soiled diapers, police said on Tuesday.

In a purported video of the Monday morning incident, members of the two families can be seen exchanging blows and a man brandishing a cleaver.

Also Read | NTPC Recruitment 2024: Applications Invited for 110 Deputy Manager Posts, Know How to Apply at careers.ntpc.co.in.

Nakul got seriously injured in the attack and was rushed to a nearby hospital, they said.

According to the police, a call regarding the incident was received at 7.30 am.

Also Read | Sudarshan Setu Inauguration: PM Narendra Modi Set To Inaugurate Okha-Beyt Dwarka Signature Bridge on February 25, Know Everything About India’s Longest Cable-Stayed Bridge (See Pics and Video).

The fight broke out between the two families over the issue of disposing of a child's soiled diapers on the stairs which were torn by dogs, they said.

"We got to know that the issue was ongoing between two neighbours -- Nakul and Neeraj Kumar. We got to know that Nakul had asked Neeraj and his wife to not dispose of used diapers on the stairs and this enraged Neeraj," a senior police officer said.

On Monday, a verbal spat ensued between the two neighbours and Neeraj, in a fit of rage, attacked Nakul and injured him badly, the officer said.

"We are investigating the matter and legal action is being taken against both sides," the officer said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)