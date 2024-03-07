New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) Delhi Education Minister Atishi on Thursday inaugurated an advanced welding and robotics lab at a training institute in Mayur Vihar here.

She said the new facilities will open the door to many new opportunities for the institute's students.

The laboratory was opened at the H J Bhabha Industrial Training Institute here.

According to a statement issued by the Delhi government, the lab offers the finest equipment for robotic welding arms, plasma welding, and virtual reality welding simulators.

"This cutting-edge ITI lab surpasses private institution labs. Our youth will now acquire skills using top-notch machines. The finest equipment and facilities provided in the new welding and robotics lab will open the door to many new opportunities for students studying here," Atishi said.

The Delhi government aims to provide facilities to the youth that will not only benefit them but also boost the country's economic growth, she said.

The minister added, "Education in ITIs is not just limited to books; students require more and more exposure. This modern lab will make students skilled, job-ready, market-ready, and industry-ready."

