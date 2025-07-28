New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) In a move aimed at enhancing pedestrian safety, the Delhi government has plans to repair 200 kilometres of footpaths along the capital's main roads, officials said on Monday.

The project, to be executed by the Public Works Department (PWD), will begin soon after the monsoon season ends.

Officials said the initiative is part of a larger plan to make Delhi more pedestrian-friendly by improving not just the roads but also footpaths, drains and central verges — all in a single, comprehensive tender.

"Work in some zones has already reached the tendering stage, while in others, surveys to identify damaged footpaths are ongoing," a senior PWD official said.

All subdivisions have been directed to expedite surveys and initiate the tender process to avoid delays post-monsoon, he added.

The PWD also plans to carry out horticulture work and install new road signages as part of the road infrastructure improvement.

While Delhi's main roads, approximately 1,400 kilometres, were handed over to the PWD in 2012 for development and maintenance, sanitation responsibilities still remain with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

This year, the government has set an ambitious target to repair 400 kilometres of roads, including pothole filling and resurfacing. The road repair work is carried out by the PWD from mid-March to mid-June, and then it stops because of the monsoon season.

The current project is part of the government's effort to address pedestrian infrastructure, which is often broken, encroached upon, and missing along many roads. Some of the footpaths identified are on roads like Noida Link Road, the Ring Road stretch near Bhairon Marg and Outer Ring Road.

