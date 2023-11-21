New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly opening fire at two persons who were seriously injured in Tilak Nagar market, officials said on Tuesday.

The firing incident took place on November 18 near Tilak Nagar market metro station, they said.

"On November 18, a PCR call was received that two men received gunshot injuries. Police visited the crime scene and recovered four empty cartridges from the spot. Later, two injured persons identified as Vikash (24) and Sajan (28) were shifted to AIIMS Trauma Center in critical condition," Special Commissioner of Police (crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said.

After recording eyewitness statements, police said that they found that at about 3.30 pm on November 18, Vikash and his friends Sajan, Nishant and Ravi had come to Tilak Nagar market for some work.

Sajan had a verbal spat with one Gautam-- who knew each other. Gautam then allegedly started firing on them using an illegal gun. Vikash and Sajan received bullet injures and the accused fled from the spot, the officer said.

"A case of attempt to murder and relevant provisions of the Arms Act was registered. Crime Branch of the Delhi Police was directed to take the case," police said.

The crime branch later arrested the accused Gautam (20) from Murthal in Sonipat. He later confessed his involvement in the crime, police said.

Gautam also disclosed that he purchased an illegal pistol and 50 rounds of bullets from a local criminal in the area, they said.

Gautam told the police that he had a personal enmity with Sajan. "We have started further investigation into the matter," said the Special CP Yadav.

