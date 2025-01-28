New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested three drug peddlers and recovered 180 gm of heroin worth Rs 90 lakh from their possession, officials said on Tuesday.

The arrested trio has been identified as Asher (28), Brettlee Bhatti (23) and Aman (24), all residents of Jammu, who were involved in distributing heroin across Delhi-NCR, police said in a statement.

Acting on a tip-off, police arrested the trio on January 25. A subsequent search led to the seizure of 180 gm of heroin, which the accused admitted was sourced from Amritsar for distribution in Delhi.

Efforts are underway to trace the supplier, the statement said.

