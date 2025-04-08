New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested four people from Haridwar in Uttarakhand for allegedly killing a man on Mandoli road here after a failed robbery attempt a month ago, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused assaulted the victim in full public view till he fell unconscious, police said.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana April 2025 Installment Date: Know When Will Women Beneficiaries Receive 10th Kist of INR 1,500 in Maharashtra.

On March 7, a PCR call was received at M S Park police station that a man was being assaulted by a group of youths near Mandoli Road. After reaching the spot, police found the man, Rejaul Haque, a resident of Uttar Dinajpur in West Bengal, unconscious and rushed him to GTB Hospital, an official said.

At the hospital, Haque was declared brought dead by doctors. Later, an FIR was registered in the matter and an investigation was launched, he said.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, April 8, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Tuesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

After analysing CCTV footage from the crime spot, an autorickshaw that was used by the accused to escape was identified. The autorickshaw driver was traced and interrogated, leading police to the other accused, who had fled their homes, the official added.

The movement of the accused, who were identified as autorickshaw driver Nitin, Shantanu, Arjun and Sonu, was tracked through Meerut, Baghpat, Saharanpur and finally Haridwar. All of them are aged between 21 and 22, police said.

"During interrogation, the accused confessed to having caught Haque after a failed robbery attempt at Khari Baoli. They took him to a water supplier's shop in Hardev Puri, Shahdara, where they began assaulting him," the official said.

The attack continued in a street in full public view till Haque fell unconscious. The accused then fled in the autorickshaw and on a motorcycle. Later, they went underground, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)