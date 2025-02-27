New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) Delhi Police has registered an FIR against an advocate and his supporters for allegedly assaulting the station house officer (SHO) of Kamla Market police station in Karkardooma court, officials said on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara), Prashant Gautam, said the FIR has been registered against advocate Shahrukh Saifi, who had an old dispute with SHO C L Meena that led to the attack a few days back.

Gautam and his supporters have been booked for assault, using criminal force, and obstructing a public servant from discharging his duties, the DCP said.

The police action stemmed from a complaint lodged by the SHO, who alleged Saifi and other lawyers assaulted him inside the Karkardooma court premises.

