New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) To ease traffic congestion in west Delhi, PWD Minister Parvesh Verma on Thursday directed officials to conduct a fresh study to identify gaps in the construction of a key flyover and underpass at the intersection of Urban Extension Road-2 and the Delhi-Jaipur highway.

Verma and Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa visited the site on Thursday to inspect the progress of the work and discuss concerns with project consultants.

"I came to review the mistakes and held discussions with all the consultants. We will study it again and try to fix any remaining issues or gaps," the PWD minister said.

He added that the people of Delhi deserve long-term, practical solutions and not patchworks. "We are committed to ensuring that this project genuinely decongests the city."

According to the government, the project aims to address the inconvenience caused by the city's most persistent traffic bottlenecks at the junction that connects Najafgarh, Dwarka, Rohini, and the Delhi-Jaipur Highway.

Officials said the project will significantly reduce the pressure on overloaded alternative routes and improve daily commute times.

Sirsa said, "Our goal is to control pollution, which increases significantly due to heavy traffic. We are focused on finding ways to manage and reduce this pollution effectively. Projects like this will help address not just congestion but also Delhi's air quality concerns."

